AA20: Allu Arjun To Wear A Customized Outfit Gifted By Vijay Deverakonda In His Next Action Thriller?

‘Stylish Star’ Allu Arjun is on cloud nine following the phenomenal response which his first release of 2020, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo garnered. The film had cash registers ringing not just in Telugu speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, but also all across India and abroad.

The latest buzz related to the actor who is currently busy with preparations of his next #AA20 is, Allu Arjun maybe donning a customized outfit gifted to him by Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda post success of former’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

The buzz has that Allu Arjun will be wearing fresh pair of the customized outfit gifted by the Arjun Reddy star in a special song in #AA20.

However, no official confirmation regarding the same is yet been made either by Allu Arjun or Vijay Deverakonda.

Talking about Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda, the actor duo share a great rapport with each other and are also known to be good friends. Apart from sharing friendship, the Geetha Govindam actor is known to be a keen admirer of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo star’s filmy works and his style.

About #AA20, the Allu Arjun starrer was launched with a mahurat pooja in November last year.

#AA20 will be helmed by Allu Arjun’s friend and director Sukumar. The action thriller will have Sarileru Neekevvaru actress Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, and Master actor Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is busy with the shoot if his next action thriller i.e #VD10 in Mumbai. The film has Bollywood actress Ananya Panday as the leading lady.

#VD10 is being helmed by Puri Jagannath. The action thriller revolves around boxing. Varun Deverakonda starrer will hit big screens in Hindi and multiple South languages.

