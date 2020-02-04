Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Fans Attack Vikas Gupta, Storm #MainBhiAsimKiGF As A Befitting Reply!

This week of Bigg Boss 13 will finally witness contestants face the outside world. But another thing that’s currently storming social media is Vikas Gupta’s claims of Asim Riaz having a girlfriend outside the house. Now, Asim Riaz fans have gone crazy on Twitter and are giving a befitting reply to Vikas as they trend #MainBhiAsimKiGF.

It all started when Vikas took to his social media handle and shared an old video, where Asim was in a conversation with Sidharth Shukla confirming that he’s someone he’s dating outside the house. “Here is #asimriaz telling the truth about his relationship and everything else. Please don’t go by everything people say even if they are close to him. He is inside and it’s his journey in #biggboss13 #himanshikhurana is standing by him and he loves her #asimanshi,” he captioned the video.

Now, as a result of it all, Asim Riaz fans have started trending #MainBhiAsimKiGF where each and every fan vaguely claim to be Asim’s girlfriend just like Vikas Gupta without a proof claims his outside life has a woman in it.

Check out some of the user comments below:

“that bhukla laughing was so annoying in BB Confrence. he doesn’t know the popularity of Asim. eagerly waiting to see his reaction when the mall task will be happen. dekhega Asim ki fan following. Munda Kukkad kamal da #MainBhiAsimKiGF,” a user wrote.

Another mock Vikas Gupta as, “Hi everyone I’m sorry but can hide it so longer. It was secret b/ w me and Asim. But i want to let mastermind Vikas gupta know this & expose Asim on NATIONAL TV.”

“@1206_sonal Girl, You were right. Asim has a girlfriend outside, but that’s not Shruti, That’s me. He was in a live in relationship with me but he left me because i used to eat biryani with ketchup which irritated him. #MainBhiAsimKiGF,” wrote a fan.

Losers, keep fighting, Asim toh sirf mera hai #MainBhiAsimKiGF pic.twitter.com/qTWpMPkvbJ — Anam Jummani 🌟 (@Anamj23) February 4, 2020

Meanwhile, in a recent press conference held inside the house, Asim Riaz too opened up about the incident as, “Kon hai ye? Girlfriend nahi hai meri, kisi bhi relationship me nahi tha. Just because ab mai famous hu, ek ne tweet kar dia hai. Kal 2-4 bhi kar sakte hai.”

