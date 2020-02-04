Bhoot Trailer: These Memes Ft. Vicky Kaushal’s Dialogue Will Add Fun To Your Boring Tuesday!

The trailer of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship was out yesterday. For the first time, fans will get to see Vicky Kaushal in a horror film. The film is helmed by debutant director Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

As soon as the trailer of Bhoot was out, people took to their social media pages to share their views. While many appreciated it, some felt the horror factor was majorly missing in the trailer. There were also those to used the trailer and a particular expression and dialogue of Vicky Kaushal to make memes.

The dialogue from the Bhoot trailer, “Yeh tumhara hallucination hai (You’re hallucinating)” became Twitterati’s favourite who made funny memes out of it. One of the people wrote, “Me: Dekh Lena iss saal single nhi rhauga…….😎😎🙌

Me(after seeing in mirror): 😂😭😭😆😆#BhootTrailer#BhootTrailer3rdFeb”.

Another used the still and captioned it, “Indian Parents to their kids who dream of a smooth love marriage 😜#BhootTrailer #BhootTrailer3rdFeb

#BhootPartOneTheHauntedShip.”

Check out all the memes below:

#BhootTrailer When someone says Vodafone Provides the fastest internet. Me: pic.twitter.com/jUs3nSq46e — Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) February 3, 2020

When you go back to work on Monday after a long weekend #BhootTrailer pic.twitter.com/AqccqVKTY7 — Kartik Patadia (@KartikPatadia69) February 3, 2020

Indian Parents to their kids who dream of a smooth love marriage 😜#BhootTrailer #BhootTrailer3rdFeb #BhootPartOneTheHauntedShip pic.twitter.com/i3jb42RzUa — Pados Wali Aunty (@sharma_aunty) February 3, 2020

Well, we wonder what Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar and the team of Bhoot will have to say about these creatively funny memes.

Meanwhile, Bhoot is slated to hit the screens on February 21, 2020. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role. After Bhoot, Vicky will be next seen in Karan Johar’s period drama titled Takht which also stars Bhumi along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Janhvi Kapoor.

