Post A Ban On Kunal Kamra, Anurag Kashyap Refuses To Fly With Indigo

While the massive backlash, comedian Kunal Kamra has been getting a lot of support from the celebs. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has a unique way of supporting Kunal as he decided not to travel with any of the four airlines that have banned the comedian. Anurag shared the same on Twitter how he did not choose to travel with Indigo and below are all the details.

For the unversed, recently when Kunal Kamra spotted journalist Arnab Goswami on his flight, the comedian decided to call him out in open. The video that he put up went viral in no time and there was a massive buzz. The row led to four airlines Indigo, Air India, Spice Jet and Go Air banning him from flying with them.

Due to the same Anurag, as a support to Kunal decided not to fly with the same airlines. He even took to twitter while was flying to Kolkata for an event. He wrote, “No @IndiGo6E .. on @airvistara .. in solidarity with @kunalkamra88.” Earlier he had told a newspaper that if need be he will get up at 4 in the morning but not take a IndiGo flight.

The filmmaker was in Kolkata for the opening of a film festival. In his address, he said, “I took the decision because of the way the things happened. The thing is: one minister says Kunal Kamra won’t be allowed to fly Air India and requests other airlines to follow suit. Airlines are trying to appease the government. Imagine, the government is being the bully and everybody is so afraid of the government, (they are) trying to appease him. Without any official order, without any investigation, they declare a ban on this man. They have not bothered to speak to the pilots. This is arrogance. This is bullying by this government. I will not fly the four airlines till Kunal Kamra is allowed to fly.”

Meanwhile, there is still no conclusion to the controversy. Kunal even after facing the heat, recently decided to take a dig at the situation as he flew with Vistara who haven’t banned him.

