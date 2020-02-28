Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Feels Overwhelmed As People Compliment Her For ‘Playing The Game With So Much Dignity’

Bigg Boss 13 is over but is still making headlines because of the contestants. Arti Singh was one the five finalists of the show and have played it so well throughout the season. Her journey was appreciated by all her fans and her courage to share her sexual harassment story on national television made her a hero!

Talking to Pinkvilla about how her life has changed after the show, Arti said, “It’s overwhelming how life has taken a turn for the better overnight and the kind of love I have received from everyone. I have had mothers to young kids approach me not just for pictures but to share their stories. I think the best compliments I have heard so far is ‘you are just like me’, ‘thank you for sharing your story’, ‘I relate to you’ and ‘you played the game with so much dignity’.”

She further added, “I always thought my story was just mine, the house gave me the courage to speak up and I am glad I did. To anyone reading this I want to tell them that you aren’t alone, take each day as it comes, you will fall, you will fail, but you will rise again! Nothing in life is permanent, neither are your bad days.”

She sure have come a long way!

