FlashbackFriday: Can You Guess The Star Kid In This Picture?

#FlashbackFriday: Just like every week, we are here to treat you with a flashback post before ‘Saturday mood’ takes on. Today’s flashback Friday is about a picture of Bollywood newbie, we bet you will find a hard time guessing!

On today’s flashback Friday we are sharing a cute picture of Sara Ali khan from her childhood days. Sara is Saif and Amrita’s daughter and has a younger brother, Ibrahim. In the picture, Sara is standing cutely next to a camera and posing like a pro.

Isn’t she cute a button!

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan. Although the film didn’t do that great at the box office but it did manage to impress their fans. Their ‘Jodi’ is anyway audiences’ favourite and their pictures on social media goes viral in no time.

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to be released on May 1, 2020.

