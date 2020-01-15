Bigg Boss 13: After Getting A 5 Week Extension The Salman Khan Show To Get An Addition Of 2 More Weeks?

Well, the Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 has definitely been one of the most tedha seasons of the reality show so far. And while fans can’t seem to get enough of the show, the makers too are in a mood to oblige!

After getting a 5-week extension, the industry rumour mill is buzzing with possibilities of the show getting yet another extension of 2 weeks! Yes people, you read that! A certain Khabri handle of Bigg Boss has tweeted a possibility of BB 13 getting yet another extension.

In short, this means that the show will now see its finale happening in the last week of February as opposed to its earlier date. It is being speculated that the finale episode of the Salman Khan hosted reality show will now happen on the 28th February instead of 16th February!

The reports further state that the makers are yet again trying to convince Salman Khan to continue being the host for yet another 2 weeks. The Khabri tweet read, “Bigg Boss 13 to Get Another Extension. Now, the latest, we hear, is that the show might receive get an extension. If some sources are to be believed, the show which was supposed to air its finale on 16th will now have a finale on 28th…”

Bigg Boss 13 to Get Another Extension Now, the latest, we hear, is that the show might receive get an extension. If some sources are to be believed, the show which was supposed to air its finale on 16th will now have a finale on 28th… — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) January 15, 2020

Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill along with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are some contestants who have been drawing maximum attention to themselves and in turn the show.

Do let us know what you think about these speculations.

