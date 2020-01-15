Kapil Sharma Shares The FIRST Pictures Of His Daughter, Anayra Sharma & We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her

Kapil Sharma welcomed his first child, Anayra Sharma with wife Ginni Chatrath on December 10, 2019 and he shared the good news on Twitter. As soon he shared the news on social media, his fans and friends from the industry started pouring in good wishes and blessings for the little baby.

Now, Kapil has shared the first pictures of his daughter revealing his name, Anayra Sharma and wrote on Instagram, “Meet our piece of heart “Anayra Sharma” ❤️ 🙏 #gratitude”. Filhall singer B Praak commented, “Blessings 🔥♥️🤗Alot of paaji”, actress Mukti Mohan commented, “Awieeee SquishidiSquishhhh❤️ Kapu Partner, A se naam? Attendance mein pehele naam ayega 🤭😅” and Hina Khan commented, “Mashallah 🙏”.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Isn’t little Anayra looks like a bundle of happiness with mum and dad!

On the work front, Kapil comes every week with The Kapil Sharma Show to entertain us. This week we will get to see Shilpa Shetty Kundra on the show and we can’t wait for Krushna Abhishek along with Kiku Sharda to add their extra tadka to it.

