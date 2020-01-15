Good Newwz Box Office (Worldwide): Akshay Kumar Led Film Crosses The 300-Crore Mark

Good Newwz Box Office (Worldwide): The last big release of 2019, Good Newwz has continued to bring moolah at the Box Office even in its 3rd week. Adding 8.73 crores in 3rd weekend + 2.85 crores in weekdays, the film reached a total of 192.94 crores nett. While the film is heading towards achieving the 200 crores nett mark milestone at the domestic box office, it has done a gross business of 227.67 crores so far.

In Overseas the film has done a business of 73 crores approx which takes the worldwide total above 300 crores mark. The total business so far is 300.67 crores approx which means it’s close to surpassing a major worldwide milestone i.e. Hindi Medium which did a WW business of 304.57 crores.

Good Newwz is also targetting the worldwide business of films like Golmaal Again (310.67 crores) & Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (316.61 crores).

Good Newwz has also become the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019 in overseas. Good Newwz has crossed Gully Boy which did a business of 71 crores outside India. The first two films which did most business in overseas in 2019 are War (91.58 crores) & Bharat 75.99 crores. It looks like, the film will soon cross the overseas business of Bharat too.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is overwhelmed with the grand success of Good Newwz, and says the success makes him confident that a movie with good messaging will always fetch appreciation.

“We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for ‘Good Newwz‘ as it’s a subject which had to be shared with the audience. It’s an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts. With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation,” Akshay said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!