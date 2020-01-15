Veteran Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Slams Anurag Kashyap For His Stand On Modi Government Led CAA, Deletes Tweet To Avoid ‘Verbal War’

The ongoing protests around CAA seem to have no end and Bollywood celebrities like Anurag Kashyap are actively talking about how they are is against it. Anurag has even expressed his hate for the Modi Government and received support from many of his industry friends. However, veteran actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is not very happy with his opinions.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi slammed the filmmaker for his extreme opinions and bashed him to a point where she called Anurag’s shows – Sacred Games and Ghost Stories – ‘Bakwaas’. Taking a dig at Anurag indirectly, she replied to a user saying, “Confidence bhi kismet hoti hai. Gods gift. Jis Insaan ki confidence itni low ho ki woh bas doosron ko insult aur resent karte rahe , rather than work on their own success, woh aage kaise badhenge?”

Confidence bhi kismet hoti hai. Gods gift. Jis Insaan ki confidence itni low ho ki woh bas doosron ko insult aur resent karte rahe , rather than work on their own success, woh aage kaise badhenge? 😊 https://t.co/qTHiIPM8sf — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) January 14, 2020

She went on to write, “Example of my last tweet being #AnuragKashyap. Bhai apna kaam first dhang se Karo – sacred games aur ghost stories jaise bakwaas banaate ho. Failure digest nahi hota isliye #PMModi ko insult Karne me lage ho. It’s twisted.”

She further tweeted, “Anyway coming back to the nepotism debate pls wait for #kaveri s release of #smelloftherain on 7th Feb & see for urself. Of course, I’m such a proud momma I can’t help myself from gushing in the meantime – but every child is born with their own destiny. Give her ur blessings”

Everybody is entitled to dissent & protest & opinion. But a decorum & conduct must be maintained if we aspire to a civilized society . Gutter talk & abusive language may be fashionable in a certain brand of alternate Cinema – but it must not become a norm in public discourse — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) January 14, 2020

She, however, deleted the second tweet after a while. When this became a news in itself, the actress gave a clarification that she deleted the tweets because she did not want a verbal war. She shared a news piece from TOI and tweeted, “Ya I deleted this tweet bec I didn’t want the stress of tu tu.main main. But I meant it” nevertheless Krishnamoorthi calls out Anurag Kashyap for insulting PM Narendra Modi; says, “Failure digest nahi hota isliye””

Ya I deleted this tweet bec I didn't want the stress of tu tu.main main. But I meant it nevertheless Krishnamoorthi calls out Anurag Kashyap for insulting PM Narendra Modi; says, "Failure digest nahi hota isliye" | https://t.co/auO9aCyKpY — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) January 15, 2020

For the uninitiated, Anurag in one of his tweet wrote, “The CAA/CAB is not going anywhere. It is impossible for them to take it back because for them, that would mean defeat. This government views everything in terms of victory and defeat. Such is their ego that even if everything gets burned to ashes, Modi can never be wrong. Because illiterate people are like that.”

The filmmaker apologised when a user slammed him for using the term “illiterate”. Replying to the user, Kashyap wrote: “Sorry that wasn’t the intention.. but you do understand what I am trying to say. Apologies if it comes across as an insult or looking down on someone. I do not mean that.”

