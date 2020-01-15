Varane Avashyamund Poster: Dulquer Salmaan & Kalyani Priyadarshan All Set For A Fun Bike Ride

Mollywood heartthrob Dulquers Salmaan happens to be one of the busiest actors in the Malayalam film industry with almost a dozen films under his belt. The dashing actor yesterday on the eve of Makar Sankranthi took to his social media handles to share a brand new poster from his upcoming release, Varane Avashyamund.

The Malayalam star along with the poster on twitter penned a tweet that read: “Setting off on a super fun ride with @anoop_sathyan, Suresh Gopi sir, Shobhana Maam and @kalyanipriyan ! #VaraneAavashyamund is a sweet and heartwarming film that will put a smile on your face. @DQsWayfarerFilm”

Talking about the poster, one gets to see the Dulquer Salmaan with his trademark smile sporting a cool pair of sunglasses seated on a bike. Also seen in the poster is Kalyani Priyadarshan (daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan) seated behind Dulquer as a pillion rider.

About Varane Avashyamund, the film also has veteran actors Suresh Gopi and Shobana in key roles.

Varane Avashyamund is being helmed by Anoop Sathya, son of veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad. The film is been bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan himself under the banner of Wayfarer films.

The Dulquer starrer is expected to hit big screens in the month of February.

Talking about the Malayalam superstar’s other film projects, Dulquer has Kurup along with Tamil films Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, and Vaan in his hands.

