Bigg Boss 13: A Viral Video Questions Sidharth Shukla’s Victory Over Asim Riaz, Was There Foul Play?

After almost 5 months of fights, quarrels and too much of masala, Bigg Boss 13 came to an end with Sidharth Shukla being conferred as the winner of the show. But turns out that not everyone is happy with this victory as many netizens have shared their disappointment while criticising the same.

Sidharth for the unversed had quite a bumpy ride this season and was one the most controversial contestant. From his Aisi Ladki remark on Rashami Desai and the battle that followed to his rough journey with Asim Riaz, everything had dominated the mainstream headlines.

Now according to a video shared by a Twitter user we can see a glimpse of the control room where every one can be seen saying that the two are on equal votes. And in the next moment you see Salman announcing Sidharth as the winner.

Video from the control room right before winner announcement. Both Asim & Sidharth got equal votes in live voting but Sid was announced as the Winner. Do u need any more proof that Ss was already decided as Winner @ColorsTV #boycottcolorstv pic.twitter.com/gjBRRjOUGR — Feriha (@ferysays) February 16, 2020

While his fans and the ones that rooted for the show are celebrating his victory, a fair chunk has disowned the decision and are calling the channel injust

Recalling his remarks on someone’s family, a Twitter user wrote,

“Who won? The one who did physical violence. Who misbehaved with girls. Who abused someone’s parents for no reason. Who disrespected everyone including his friends Ye example set Kiya h iPhone.”

Another wrote, “Ulti into shuru Karlo @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @mnysha @Sudhanshu_Vats @EndemolShineINDAb koi Nahi Dekha tumhara koi bhi show… You will beg, Kash biased decision na lete RIP JUSTICE.”

Below is a compilation of tweets:

Many congratulations to @sidharth_shukla for becoming @BB13Official winner but it was pre planned show to make a win of #Sidharth. Shame on makers of @BB13Official .#BiasedBiggBoss #ShameOnBigBoss — Mohsin Khan (@mohsin148khan) February 16, 2020

Runner ups r more successful than winner

Fact

We love u @imrealasim ♥♥♥

My inspiration my love

U didn't won trophy but u won our hearts and respect of MILLIONS #AsimDeservesTrophy #PeoplesChampAsim #MyWinnerAsim#AsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/rd305joQ9R — Asim Riaz Universe 💛 (@AsimRiazworld) February 15, 2020

WORST SHOW EVER

NEVER WATCHING THIS SHOW EVER

ASIM IS THE REAL WINNER IN OUT HEARTS#AsimForTheWin #AsimRiaz — hufflèpuff (@your_queen_00) February 15, 2020

Who won? The one who did physical violence. Who misbehaved with girls. Who abused someone's parents for no reason. Who disrespected everyone including his friends. Ye example set kiya h inhone.#PeoplesChampAsim #AsimRiaz — Akanksha🤙 (@Akku_005) February 15, 2020

Jita diya jisko jitwana tha! Bohat TRP mila iss season me! Utna hi nuksaan hoga next season me! Coz max audiences gonna quit @ColorsTV from this moment itself! Aap ka winner apko mubarak! — My Winner ASIM RIAZ (@sarah4asim) February 15, 2020

After winning the show, Sidharth shared a video of him thanking fans for making it possible and also apologised if he did anything wrong.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!