These Dialogues Of ALTBalaji's Bichhoo Ka Khel Have Taken Over The Internet And Are Highly Relatable!

ALTBalaji’s recent release Bicchoo Ka Khel is one of the most talked-about topics on the internet. The brilliant star cast has taken the spotlight, and apart from that, the impressive fresh storyline with some super quirky yet relatable dialogues has won over the internet!

Advertisement

Here are the dialogues from Bichhoo Ka Khel which are highly relatable and becoming the talk of the nation.

Advertisement

‘Eee duniya gol hai, aur yaha har paap ka double role hai’

‘Jab waqt acha ho na toh kutta bhi coke peeta hai’

‘Log Humko Benaras Ka Batman Kehte Hai’

‘Jo bharosewale hote hai woh hi bho*** bhi hote hai’

‘Humko kya pata tha ki apke daddies ka laddies main ittna fan following hai?’

‘jab waqt achcha ho to’

‘Hum ayenge to bawaal machayenge’

These are just some of the dialogues we found fun, and you must watch the entire show to get a healthy dose of quirky yet relatable dialogues.

And it is not just the dialogues! Bicchoo Ka Khel has received immense appreciation from the masses and critics for a fresh concept and a brilliant storyline. The show has become one of the must-watch shows. Bichhoo ka Khel is based on a novel by Amit Khan, and with the success that the show has witnessed, the bestseller is back in demand.

The star cast of Bicchoo Ka Khel includes Divyenndu, Anshul Chauhan, and Zeishan Quadri, along with Satyajit Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Chauhan, Gagan Anand, Akanksha Thakur, and Abhinav Anand.

Already successfully streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 from 18th November, ‘Bicchoo Ka Khel’ is a crime thriller that revolves around the story of Akhil, a budding writer whose life is nothing less than a roller-coaster ride, with twists and turns to keep you at the edge of your seat.

How excited are you to watch Bichhoo Ka Khel? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Chunky Pandey Thinks Ananya Panday Will Not Win An Award If He Attends The Function

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube