Breaking away from the usual practice on Raksha Bandhan, ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ fame actor Akash Choudhary shared his heartfelt desire to tie ‘Rakhi’ not only to family, but also to the courageous women scientists of ‘Chandrayaan 3’ mission.

These remarkable women have not only filled our hearts with pride but also etched their names in history by scripting a remarkable journey to the moon. On August 23, India achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the fourth country to successfully land on the moon. The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 safely touched down on the challenging South Pole region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Notably, this mission had over 100 women scientists and engineers who played a crucial role. Their dedication led to India’s lunar rover making history by landing near the moon’s south pole. During both the launch and the landing, many women were actively present in the control room, adding to the mission’s significance.

Expressing his wish, Akash Choudhary said: “Rakshabandhan has always symbolised the unbreakable bond of protection and love. This year, I want to redefine tradition. I want to tie Rakhis not just to threads, but to the stars who walk amongst us. Kalpana Kalahasti, Reema Ghosh, Ritu Karidhal, Nidhi Porwal and several others – these remarkable women have etched their names in the cosmos.”

“With a heart full of pride, they steered Chandrayaan 3 to the moon’s embrace, scripting history. As their brother, and a brother of countless dreamers, I just do not want to celebrate but emulate their spirit. I vow to protect and empower, just as they did for the nation,” Akash Choudhary said.

Akash Choudhary further said: “This Rakshabandhan, let’s salute the celestial strength that graces our world and celebrate the sisterhood of aspiration, dedication, and achievement. Let’s remember that the sky has no limit, and these Rocket Women prove it every day. To the sisters who reach for the stars, your journey fuels my collective dreams. Happy Rakshabandhan to the ones who tie us to the universe.”

On the work front, Akash Choudhary is currently playing the role of Viraj Singhania, Malishka’s former best friend and ex-fiance in Zee TV’s ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’.

The show revolves around Lakshmi, a kind-hearted naive girl from a village who gets married to a businessman named Rishi Oberoi. However, things take a turn when Lakshmi learns the truth of her marriage. The show stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead.

Must Read: Princess Diana Death Anniversary: From The Crown To Kristen Stewart’s Spencer; Check Out These Shows & Films To Get To Know The ‘People’s Princess’ Better

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News