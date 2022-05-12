‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actress Aishwarya Khare is fond of reading books and her favourite book series is Harry Potter by J.K. Rowling. In fact, she is a huge Potterhead.

As Aishwarya mentions: “I wasn’t someone who would read a book during my free time when I was a child. In fact, I never really liked reading books. But in high school, things changed! I read a novel and since then I have never stopped. That book was Harry Potter.”

Aishwarya Khare goes on to say, “Not many people know, but I am a big Potterhead. I really love J.K. Rowling made this series so real and relatable. It’s so interesting that once you start it, you can never stop until you finish the whole thing. I keep re-reading all the books from time to time and I am currently reading the last book on set whenever I get time.”

Aishwarya Khare further adds, “I recently completed reading Cleopatra and Frankenstein and I must say I really, really love it. It is a beautiful story that one should definitely read. It is really addictive.”

“In fact, I feel I am addicted to books and whenever I get some free time, I take out my books and start reading. I actually believe that reading novels is one of the best habits one can inculcate in their lives and it truly helps them grow and prosper,” concludes the actress.

‘Bhagya Lakshmi‘ airs on Zee TV.

