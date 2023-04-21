Aasif Sheikh and Imran Nazir Khan, aka Vibhuti Narayan Mishra and Timmy from &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, are celebrating Eid with great enthusiasm after a month of Ramadan fasting. From offering Namaz to spending quality time with their loved ones and holding dawats, they have planned everything for the occasion. When asked about his plans for Eid this year, Aasif Sheikh, known for his role as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shared his excitement for the festival. “Eid is always a wonderful and memorable occasion for me,” he said. “It’s a time to spend with friends, family, and loved ones. I start my day by offering Namaz at the mosque and then attend to my loved ones. We usually host a Daawat for our family and friends every year, and food and celebration are the hallmarks of the festival.”

He later asdded, “My favorite dishes on Eid are Biryani and Sheer-Kurma, but my wife also prepares chicken tikka, kebabs, and a variety of sweets for our guests. It’s always a great experience to enjoy this scrumptious meal together. After a month of fasting, Eid feels like a reward, and I appreciate the simplicity of the festival. My prayer for everyone is peace and happiness.”

Imran Nazir Khan, who recently joined the show to essay Timmy’s character expresses his excitement for Eid by sharing, “This year holds a special significance for me as I am returning to my hometown in Chowkibal Village, Jammu and Kashmir, after being away for two years.”

He later adds, “The celebrations there on this day are truly worth witnessing. Going back home means reuniting with loved ones, and what better occasion than Eid to do so? Although I fast and perform rozas regularly here in Mumbai, it can be challenging to cook for myself and manage my Iftar while shooting and staying alone. However, with the help of Allah, I manage everything on my own. I am eagerly looking forward to celebrating Eid with my family at home and also meeting my niece and nephew for the first time.”

