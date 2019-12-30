BFF Chetan Hansraj’s BIG Revelation On Kushal Punjabi Suicide: “Wife Didn’t Show Interest In…”

Bollywood, as well as the Television Industry, has been baffled ever since the news of actor Kushal Punjabi committing suicide on Thursday night broke out. Kushal was found hanging at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai and left a suicide note stating no one is to be blamed for his big step. Now, best friend Chetan Hansraj’s latest statement has come out to be a big revelation.

In a statement given to Police officials, Chetan Hansraj has revealed that Kushal Punjabi had visited Shanghai not one, but as many as 4 times, the latest being last week in order to convince his wife, Audrey Dolhen, to shift to London along with their 3-year-old son, Kian. However, his wife did not show any kind of interest and that indeed might have impacted Punjabi to a great extent.

A report by Hindustan Times reveals the same as, “Hansraj said that Punjabi was trying to convince her to shift to London from Shanghai where she had joined a multinational company at a top post. Punjabi was not happy with the work here in Mumbai and had thought that if he shifted to London, he would get a chance to work there. However, his wife allegedly did not show interest in doing so,” as stated by an officer from Bandra police station.

As per the report, Kushal Punjabi last visited wife and son Kian on December 22. The police is yet to record Audrey’s statement.

“We know she might be busy with her husband’s last rites. Whenever she is comfortable, we will record her statement,” said another officer to the development.

The actor left a suicide note, where he divided all his property between his parents and son. His last rites took place at Santacruz on Saturday and were attended by close family and friends.

Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani, Delnaaz Irani, Drashti Dhami, Kubbra Sait, were amongst the many friends who attended Kushal Punjabi’s funeral.

