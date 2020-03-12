Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget’s Popular Show To Have Ankit Siwach As The New Baddie 

Jennifer Winget’s psychology thriller, Beyhadh 2 is winning hearts of the tv audience. Featuring Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry alongside Winget, Beyhadh 2 is all set to get yet another villain with Manmohini actor Ankit Siwach.

Ankit, who recently made headlines for his marriage with actress Nupur Bhatia is all set to return to the small screen after enjoying his wedding rituals. Opening up about playing the antagonist for the first time in his career, Ankit has been quoted by TOI saying, “I am getting to play an anti-hero for the first time. I won’t call him the villain in Maya’s (Jennifer Winget) life; it’s just that they had a past, which didn’t turn out to be a fairy tale. It would be great to share screen space with Jennifer. Jennifer, Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry have already established themselves. My character will add to the drama and make it spicier.”

Ask if the daily soap’s success and high TRP was the reason why he signed the soap, Ankit said, “TRPs do influence one’s decision, but what matters most is the storyline and the impact of the character you are playing. Everything else can be taken care of. This is also my third show with producer Prateek Sharma, which makes this outing even more special. ‘Beyhadh 2’ is a finite series and all characters are written well in advance and all of them have a specified beginning and ending revolving around Maya’s love life.”

Beyhadh 2 is a sequel to Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon’s exceptionally loved SONY TV daily soap, Beyhadh. Do let us know what you feel about Ankit becoming a part of the show.

