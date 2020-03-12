Tom Hanks Son Chet Opens Up About Parents Being Diagnosed With Coronavirus

It was a rather sad start for the day for the fans of the Forrest Gump actor Tom Hanks, as he announced that he has tested positive of the widespread Coronavirus. No, his son Chet Hanks has reacted on the news and below is what he has to say.

In a video on Instagram, Chet Hanks spoke about the news and gave their health updates. He said, “Wassup everyone. Yea, its true my parents got coronavirus. Crazy. They’re both down in Australia right now ’cause my dad was shooting a movie down there. I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it. They’re not trippin’ but they’re going through the necessary health precautions obviously. I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone’s concern and well wishes. I think it’s all going to be alright. I appreciate it. Everybody stay safe out there. Much love.”

For the unversed, Tom Hanks shared the news of him and his wife Rita being hit by the virus.

In the note, Tom Hanks wrote, “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now.”

Giving a further insight and what next, he added, “What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!”

