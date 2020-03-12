Rangoli Chandel’s Open Challenge To B’Town: “Kangana Ranaut Will Stop Acting If Any Solo Female Actress Carries Off A 60-100 Crores+ Film”

Rangoli Chandel was recently seen lashing out at filmmaker Ahmed Khan over his comments on Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Not only did it end there, later the actress’ sister revealed how the Baaghi 3 director called her and apologized for his remarks.

Now Rangoli has taken to her Twitter handle and openly challenged the entire Industry members. She went onto claim that if there happens to be any Bollywood actress from the current lot who can single-handedly shoulder a film whose budget remains beyond 60 crores to 100 crores, Kangana Ranaut will give up her acting career forever.

“My open challenge to the industry can any girl in today’s time solo carry a film above 60-70-80-100cr budget other than Kangana….??? If you give me a legit name Kangana will stop acting forever ….” tweeted Rangoli.

Check out her post below:

My open challenge to the industry can any girl in today’s time solo carry a film above 60-70-80-100cr budget other than Kangana….??? If you give me a legit name Kangana will stop acting forever …. 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

It all happened when Ahmed Khan yesterday went onto make a statement that said Dhaakad has been shelved owing to the box office failure of Manikarnika.

“Kangana Ranaut tried to gain success through a film like Manikarnika, but it was made at a very large scale and all that money was wasted. The makers had huge losses. What happened after that? There were five other films being planned on Rani Jhansi but they were all shelved in view of the poor performance of Manikarnika. Even Kangana had announced a film, Dhaakad and a teaser was also launched for the movie. However, Dhaakad was shelved as Manikarnika was a flop,” said Ahmed in an interview.

Later, the Dhakaad makers went onto clear that the film is very much on cards, which led to a furious Rangoli call out the filmmaker on Twitter.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!