Ek Villain 2: This Time It’s Bad VS Badder! Work On John Abraham-Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer Kickstarts

Mohit Suri is all set to bring a sequel to his 2014’s successful outing, Ek Villain. Ek Villain 2 is going to be much bigger with actors like John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani in lead roles. The filmmaker promises to take forward the franchise making it more dark and edgy.

Mohit took to Instagram to share about the commencement of the work on Ek Villain 2. Along with a picture he wrote, “Let the fight begin !! Bad v/s badder !!”.

Speaking about Mohit Suri’s last release Malang, the film turned out to be an average affair by closing its lifetime run below 60 crore mark. It featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, during a recent talk with IANS, Mohit was quoted saying, “I have always tried to break that stereotypical (image of actors). I somehow see something that the others have not seen. They (other filmmakers) tend to only see their (the actors’) success, their films’ success and then they typecast the actors.”

“But I think a good actor is a good actor. I try to spend time with actors. As far as Kunal goes, I had worked with him before. With Anil, I wanted to break that stereotypical image. I grew up watching ‘Tezaab‘ among other films. I wanted to see him in this role (as a cop) rather than a father of the hero or heroine. I think I enjoy the process of making movies where you look at your own sensibilities and see what an actor wants to do,” he added.

