‘Bawaal’ has been receiving massive love globally and is one of the most-watched films across the country.

The performances of both Varun Dhawan as ‘Aju’ and Janhvi as ‘Nisha’ is touching the hearts of people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor on multiple occasions has mentioned how badly she wanted to work in the film. The actress today took to her social media to express gratitude toward the producer.

Janhvi Kapoor wrote: “Had a #Bawaal time working with Sajid sir! @nadiadwalagrandon”

Bawaal has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari‘s Earthsky Pictures. The film is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories since Friday, July 21.

The movie is about Janhvi, aka Nisha and Varun, aka Ajju’s relationship that has been going through troubles. Their visit to Europe changes their feelings and perception about it each other. One scene also revolves Auschwitz holocaust during World War II that played a significant role in their bond.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bawaal Director Nitesh Tiwari Finally Addresses The ‘Tone-Deaf’ Auschwitz Controversy, Says “Please Do Not Question The Intent” & That He’s Hurt By It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News