BARC Report Week 9 (2020): The Kapil Sharma Show Back In Top 10; India’s Best Dancer Makes A Smashing Debut In TV Ratings

BARC Report: We are back with the Television ratings based on impressions for the 9th week of 2020. Speaking about the major turnarounds, The Kapil Sharma Show is back in the top 10 after being placed at 11th during week 8. Also, the dance-based reality show, India’s Best Dancer, has made its debut by grabbing a spot in the top 5.

Let’s take a detailed look at the television shows’ rankings for both urban and rural regions of India:

Urban

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is literally unshakeable and once again captures the throne with 8398 impressions. Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi which airs on Colors is at the 2nd spot with a total of 7848 impressions. The 3rd spot is grabbed by Zee’s Kumkum Bhagya by garnering 6928 impressions. Sony’s India’s Best Dancer has made its way at the 4th place by fetching a total of 6877 impressions. 5th, 6th and 7th spots are grabbed by Sab’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (6846 impressions), Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (6281 impressions) and Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni (5950 impressions), respectively. Sony’s The Kapil Sharma Show has been placed in the 8th position with 5946 impressions. Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke (5884 impressions) and Colors’ Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel (5639 impressions) closes the list by grabbing 9th and 10th position, respectively.

Rural

Dangal channel remains to be favourite amongst the rural audience as the top six spots are being held by its shows including Devi Sri Parashakti (12237 impressions), Baba Aisi Var Dhundo (11762 impressions), Mahima Shanidev Ki (11757 impressions), Bandini (10649 impressions), Pyaar Ki Luka Chhupi (8962 impressions) and Kitani Mohabbat Hai (6860 impressions). Zee’s Kundali Bhagya (6136 impressions) and Kumkum Bhagya (5407 impressions) hold 7th and 8th positions, respectively. Dangal’s CIF series has grabbed 9th spot with 4865 impressions, while Big Magic’s Jai Jai Jai Bajrang Bali wraps it up with 4741 impressions at 10.

