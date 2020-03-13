Baaghi 3 Box Office: 90.67 Crores VS Week 1 Of Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff-Riteish Deshmukh-Shraddha Kapoor starrer is enjoying a decent ride at the ticket windows despite being heavily bashed by critics. The action entertainer is majorly working in mass pockets and is now just a few crores away from hitting a 100 crore milestone, thus becoming a 2nd film of the year to do so, after Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Baaghi 3 is the 2nd commercial Biggie after Tanhaji and although the performance is not up to the mark, it’s still on its way to emerge as a success. Speaking about its collection, the film has wrapped up its first week at a total of 90.67 crores after a start of 17.50 crores.

Let’s compare Baaghi 3’s week 1 with year’s mega-success, Tanhaji:

Baaghi 3

Day 1- 17.50 crores

Day 2- 16.03 crores

Day 3- 20.30 crores

Day 4- 9.06 crores

Day 5- 14.05 crores

Day 6- 8.03 crores

Day 7- 5.70 crores

First week- 90.67 crores

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Day 1- 15.10 crores

Day 2- 20.57 crores

Day 3- 26.26 crores

Day 4- 13.75 crores

Day 5- 15.28 crores

Day 6- 16.72 crores

Day 7- 11.23 crores

First week- 118.91 crores

Lifetime- 279.50 crores

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!