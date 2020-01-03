BARC Report Week 51: Kundali Bhagya Is At The Top Spot But Where Does Bigg Boss 13 & The Kapil Sharma Show Stand?

BARC Report Week 51: We are back with the television ratings of BARC and once again Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya is showing a stronghold over its viewership by grabbing the top spot in the list, as far as urban region is concerned. While in the rural region, Dangal’s Mahima Shanidev Ki is at the top. But where does the much-talked-about shows including Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bigg Boss and The Kapil Sharma Show lie in the list? Let’s find out.

Below are the top Indian television shows and their impressions:

Urban:

As mentioned above, Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya is ruling the list like a boss with 7892 impressions. The much hyped Colors’ Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel has made it amongst the top 3 by acquiring a 2nd spot. It fetched 7487 impressions. Star Plus’ Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka is at 3rd spot with 6890 impressions. Zee Tv’s Kumkum Bhagya is holding the 4th position by garnering 6835 impressions. 5th spot is grabbed by Sab’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with 6719 impressions. At 6th, 7th and 8th positions are Colors’ Choti Sardarni (6458 impressions), Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (6312 impressions) and Colors’ Bigg Boss 13 (5752 impressions), respectively. Sony’s The Kapil Sharma Show is at 9th position with 5738 impressions, while Indian Idol 11 is at 10th with 5482 impressions.

Rural:

At the top spot is Dangal’s Mahima Shanidev Ki with 13189 impressions. Dangal channel remains top favourite in the rural section with shows including Dwarkadheesh Bhagwan Shri Krishna (12884 impressions), Bandini (12180 impressions), Baba Aiso Var Dhundo (10749 impressions), Kitani Mohabbat Hai (8957 impressions) and Pyaar Ki Luka Chhupi (6430 impressions), holding 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th positions respectively. Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya is at 7th with 5668 impressions and Kumkum Bhagya is at 8th spot with 5104 impressions. 9th and 10th positions are grabbed by Big Magic’s Jai Jai jai Bajrang Bali (4935 impressions) and Dangal’s Phir Laut Aayi Naagin (4901 impressions).

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!