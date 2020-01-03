Ala Vaikumthapurramloo: Allu Arjun’s Sankranthi Release Passed With U/A Certificate

Tollywood heartthrob Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which happens to be one of the most anticipated releases in Telugu speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh today completed its censor related formalities.

The Allu Arjun starrer has been passed by CBFC with U/A certificate. The makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo took to their Twitter account to announce the same.

The team of Aluu Arjun’s film tweeted: “Censor Done and thus we ensure a Grand Celebration of Sankranthi like Never Before. We invite you to theatres with your families for all the festival fun!! Don’t miss”

So far the songs and teaser from the Allu Arjun starrer have been well received by the audience. The first two songs, the unplugged version of Samajavargamana and party track Ramulloo Ramulla from the film’s music album has garnered over 100 Million views with 1 million-plus upvote on Youtube.

The Trivikran Srinivas’s directorial has Pooja Hegde opposite Allu Arjun as the film’s leading lady

The romantic drama venture also has Bollywood diva Tabu, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Navdeep along with others in pivotal roles.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is a Sankranthi release that will hit big screens on 12th January.

