Actress Puja Agarwal, who will be seen in the web series ‘Ballia Kaand’ soon, says that she always picks up roles that are meaty and strong.

The actress, who has also done short films such as ‘Mirror’, ‘Fear of God’ and ‘Happy Anniversery’, adds that bold scenes are something that she is wary of.

“The script needs to really convince me that a bold scene is required at that point. I would like to play a strong character rather than a bold one. In the past, I have said no to many of them. In my series, there are bold scenes but not for my character. Though Maya is very bold, fearless in her character,” Puja Agarwal says.

Talking about her character, Puja Agarwal adds: “I am playing Maya, who’s a strong lady. She is the wife of Daara, the main villain, played by Harry Josh. Maya is someone who is not afraid of her husband and dominates over him.

“Maya wishes that her husband Daara rules over Ballia. In the next season, Maya will be seen in a completely different character. The audience will get to see how she will take advantage of Rana and Baala, who are enemies of one another.”

Puja Agarwal wants to try her hand at different genres. “I have studied in the lands of Hollywood and I am now working in Bollywood. I can see my evolution in the past three years, but there are still miles to go. I am looking forward to horror, fantasy and other genres on a wide scale,” she says.

