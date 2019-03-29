Actress Roop Durgapal, known for television shows such as Balika Vadhu and Kuch Raang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, has shot for an Indonesian TV show.

“I was in Jakarta for celebrating a television channel’s anniversary. The channel airs many of my Indian TV shows. Interestingly, this time, I also got to shoot for a short romantic comedy series,” Roop said in a statement.

“I did not face any language problem as I was allowed to speak in English, Indonesian as well as Hindi. The series will go on air around Ramadan festival,” she added.

Roop has been cast along with Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Vishal Singh in the show.

