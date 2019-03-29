Katrina Kaif Blazes Heat With This Monokini Look & It’s Only Making Our Summer Difficult!

It’s never too late to post throwback pictures. Katrina is really occupied with her work commitments these days and hence she posted a throwback picture and wrote:

“#tbt ……somewhere in the world 🐬 🌊 💃🏻🌝 📸 by the incredible diver/ photographer @luminousdeep”

This picture was taken early this year in the Philippines by professional underwater photographer Sumer Verma while she was shooting for Vogue. Katrina is wearing a black bikini while standing in waist-deep water and is styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania.

Sophie Choudry, Anaita and casting director Shanoo Sharma are few of the celebrities who commented on Katrina’s picture.

Katrina definitely loves beaches and more than anything else, water. And her Instagram feed is the proof. This hottie often posts pictures of herself in the bikini on some of the other beaches in the world.

Katrina is currently working with Salman Khan for Bharat directed by Ali Abbas Zafar which is all set to release on Eid this year.

