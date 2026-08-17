Prime Video Announces New Show Babita Singh Reporting (Photo Credit – Facebook)

Prime Video adds a new investigative drama to its slate of original movies. Titled Babita Singh Reporting, it is a compelling detective drama set in a small town. The movie stars Barun Sobti and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles. The film follows a female police officer caught in a murder investigation that gradually becomes a deeply personal journey for her.

Babita Singh Reporting Plot

Set in a small Indian town, Babita Singh Reporting follows suspended police officer Babita, fondly known as Baby (played by Nimisha Sajayan), a people-pleasing cop who has spent much of her life putting others first. Devastated by the murder of a childhood friend, Baby sets out to uncover the truth, embarking on an unexpected journey of self-discovery.

Against the backdrop of a murder investigation, the investigative drama brings together grounded realism, layered characters, and complex family dynamics, offering a raw and authentic portrait of a woman confronting the choices that have shaped her life.

Babita Singh Reporting Cast & Crew

Nimisha Sajayan plays Babita Singh, while Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar feature in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas.

Babita Singh Reporting is produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani under Film Squad Productions in association with Act Three. Sudip Sharma serves as the executive producer.

Babita Singh Reporting will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on August 28, 2026. The movie will be available in Hindi with English subtitles across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The murder investigation forms the central part of the story, but the film also focuses on Babita’s personal life. As she tries to uncover the truth about her friend’s death, she is also forced to confront the decisions that have shaped her life and relationships.

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