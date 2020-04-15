Avengers: Endgame Actor Chris Hemsworth AKA Thor Lauds Randeep Hooda For His Act In ‘Extraction’

As the entire world is under never ending lockdown one thing which everyone is eagerly waiting for is Netflix’s upcoming orignal ‘Extraction.‘ It stars Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Hemsworth AKA Thor in the lead. Extraction also marks the Hollywood debut of Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, which just makes it extra special for the Indian audience.

According to the released trailer and BTS video, it is seen that Randeep will be seen doing fully fledged action scenes in the film.

Recently during an interview Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave were in all praises for the actor.

Talking abour the 12-minute long intense knife fight sequence between Chris and Randeep that’s become quite the talk of the town, the Rush actor said, “It was the most exhausting action sequence I’ve ever shot. Sam Hargrave was strapped to the front of a car holding the camera himself and shooting the scene. Randeep and I rehearsed for several hours to get it right,” adding, “If I didn’t have a partner like him, the scene wouldn’t be all that special.”

Continuing further Sam added, “The idea was to give the audience a real-time feel, which is why the action sequence was shot in that way. The audience gets to see everything from Chris’s or Randeep’s viewpoint, as the scene unfolds.”

Extraction is set in India and has been extensively shot in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. This is Sam Hargrave’s directorial debut and has been produced by Avengers: Endgame directors The Russo Brothers.

It will start streaming on the 24th April.

