Athletics Day is a day that celebrates the power of sports and the spirit of competition. It is a day that recognizes the importance of physical fitness, healthy living, and the pursuit of excellence. This Athletics Day, why not immerse yourself in the world of sports with some adrenaline-packed web series? These series will not only entertain you but also inspire you to push your limits and achieve your goals. From the thrill of cricket and football to the intensity of MMA and athletics, these series will take you on a journey through the highs and lows of the sports world. So, get ready to be hooked, grab some snacks, and enjoy some of the best series to invest in this Athletics Day 2023.

Inside Edge

Inside Edge on Prime Video is a thrilling and captivating drama that explores the dark underbelly of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket. This original series is a must-watch for all cricket fans who are looking for something more than just the game itself. The show follows the Mumbai Mavericks, a fictional T20 cricket team whose owners operate a league-wide spot-fixing syndicate. With an ensemble cast featuring Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chada, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta, Aamir Bashir, and Sapna Pabbi, the series is a gripping watch that will keep you hooked from start to finish. The show is filled with political power plays, greed, and manipulation, making it an absolute must-watch this Athletics Day.

The Sword God

Get ready to be swept away into an epic world of martial arts battles, betrayal, and redemption with this Hindi audio series The Sword God on Pocket FM this Athletics Day. This action-packed adventure follows the story of Shaurya, a skilled sword fighter and martial warrior who rises from defeat to reclaim his power as the legendary Sword God. With a gripping plot and heart-pumping action, The Sword God is sure to leave listeners on the edge of their seats. The talented voice actors bring this captivating tale to life, transporting you to the mythical world of Vyomlok. So, if you’re looking for an audio series that’s thrilling, suspenseful, and unforgettable, don’t miss out on investing in The Sword God.

Loser

Loser on Zee 5 is a must-watch this Athletics Day for its riveting portrayal of the struggles faced by three aspiring sportspeople. Set in different periods of their lives, actors Priyadarshi, Sashank, and Kalpika Ganesh play “losers” who are trying to make it big in their respective fields. Director Abhilash Reddy expertly weaves together their stories, showing the challenges they face due to politics and power dynamics in the sports industry. The performances by the lead actors are stellar, bringing authenticity and depth to their characters’ struggles. Loser is a powerful and moving series that will inspire you to never give up on your dreams, no matter how many obstacles you face.

Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt

If you’re looking for an adrenaline-packed watch this Athletics Day, then Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt on MX Player is a must-watch. India’s first MMA reality series, hosted by Suniel Shetty, features 16 top male and female MMA athletes competing for a title while being trained by renowned MMA coaches, Bharat Khandare and Pawan Maan. The series gives viewers an inside look into the hardships faced by these athletes in their MMA journey, showcasing their survival, passion, and courage. The six-episode series is both inspiring and relatable, as it delves into the personal lives of the fighters and the sacrifices they make to compete in MMA tournaments. Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt is not just about the fights, but also about the emotions and struggles that go into becoming a successful MMA fighter. With stunning visuals and high-octane action, this MX Studios original is a must-watch for all MMA and sports enthusiasts.

Bombers

Bombers is a captivating sports drama series that tells the story of a football club called Bombers FC, based in Chandannagar, West Bengal. The series highlights the challenges faced by the team after most of its players were killed in a tragic accident, leaving only one survivor. The team must overcome several obstacles to rebuild itself and compete again. The series features an ensemble cast of talented actors such as Ranvir Shorey, Aahana Kumra, and Sapna Pabbi, among others. It is also the digital debut of India’s national football team captain and the captain of Bengaluru FC, Sunil Chhetri. Directed by Vishal Furia and written by Vishal Kapoor, Bombers is a must-watch for sports drama fans this Athletics Day.

