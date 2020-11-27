Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are one of the cutest couples of small screens. Ever since their love story began in the Bigg Boss 13 house, fans cannot stop gushing over these two. The constant love that the couple keeps showering on each other makes all the fans go gaga over them. And yet again they have done something which will surely melt your hearts.

It was love at first sight for model-turned-actor, who had been locked inside the house since day one. Himanshi entered the house as a wildcard contestant, and the lad did not waste time in wooing the girl. Himanshi had been engaged at that time and maintained a dignified distance. However, sparks were visible between the two of them. A lot of people who watched Bigg Boss had slammed them calling their relationship fake. However, time and again, they have stood beside one another, proving people wrong.

It happens to be Himanshi Khurana’s birthday, and Asim Riaz alongside her family is celebrating her special day in Mohali. A video from her birthday is going viral, in case you missed it.

In the video, we see fireworks going off in the distance. They are gathered in a lawn kinda-barista setting. Though there are quite a few people, we do spot, Asim Riaz, hugging and showering Himanshi Khurana with all his love. He then goes on to proclaim that she is the best and deserves the best and her family cheer for her. It is so heartening to see Himanshi celebrating her special day alongside all her loved ones. If you missed out on the video, check it out below:

It is clearly visible that the setting in the café had a lot of Red balloons hanging and a private dinner setting for Himanshi, Asim and family. For some time, Asim and Himanshi had been lying low as people trolled them heavily on social media. However, this will surely shut their mouths.

We hope Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana stay happy always.

