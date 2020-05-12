Asha Negi FINALLY Speaks On The Breakup Rumours With Boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani

Asha Negi is one of the most popular faces of the Indian television industry. She rose to fame with Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta and her character as ‘Purvi Deshmukh’ is still one of the most loved characters of television. Asha Negi started dating Rithvik Dhanjani her co-actor from the show in 2013 and ever since then the two have been inseparable.

Recently, there were rumours that they broke up and speaking about the same with Pinkvilla, Asha Negi revealed that people and relationships fall apart but you don’t stop loving the person.

“People fall apart, relationships fall apart. But the main thing in life is that you have love and compassion for the person and that never dies,” said Asha Negi. She then said that she would want to keep her relationship personal. “I would like to say, that (respect and compassion) will always be there. I don’t want to talk so much about my personal life.”

Asha Negi who has already made her OTT debut with Baarish last year is coming up with the second season of the same. She got an amazing response for her digital debut and is equally excited about the upcoming season of Baarish.

Asha Negi is also making her Bollywood debut this year with Anurag Basu’s Ludo. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

We can’t wait to see her donning the silver screen with her charm!

