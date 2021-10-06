Advertisement

Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, who’s known for his role of Ravan in Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 iconic TV series Ramayan has passed away at the age of 82. The actor had suffered a massive heart attack on Tuesday night.

The actor after gaining success from Ramayan also starred in Doordarshan shows like Vikram Aur Betaal. He was one of the most creative Gujarati actors for over 40 years.

Arun Govil who played the role of lord ram in the same show has now opened up about his co-star Arvind Trivedi.

Arun Govil confessed that spectators of to show would fall at his feet because of his on-screen portrayal of lord ram. Arun also explained that the fans would also love glimpsing him interacting with Arvind Trivedi off-screen.

In a conversation with a leading daily, Arun Govil said, “I woke up to the news of my dear colleague Arvind Trivedi passing away last night. I had a chat with him around 10 days back and he was not keeping well. He did not have any serious illness, he was suffering from age-related issues. It was late and I regret not attending his funeral this morning. I feel a deep void because I worked with him for many years in Umbergaon and he was a good friend, co-actor and we spent a lot of time working together.”

“Ram and Ravan were two strong characters in Ramayan along with Sita, but there was no competition or rivalry between us. He was a thorough gentleman, a professional and a fine actor. He was very good at what he did and we never had any differences or issues. It was a great experience working with him. I remember we used to eat together and then go for a walk in Umbergaon. I remember him as a Shiv bhakt and a simple man.” Arun added.

Other than Arun Govil, other Ramayan cast members such as Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri also showed respect to the late actor. PM Narendra Modi also tweeted in honour of the late actor.

