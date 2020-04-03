Arjun Bijlani SLAMS Sidharth Shukla & Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Fans Over Twitter War

It’s been quite a long time now since Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 ended but the news surrounding the contestants is refusing to die. Recently, during a live chat, Devoleena Bhattacharjee commented on Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s music video ‘Bhula Dunga‘ and said that it lacked the chemistry. Expectedly, the fan war started on social media and now, actor Arjun Bijlani has his take on it.

Through his Twitter handle, Arjun Bijlani slammed the fans of both Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who were exchanging words of heat on the platform. He explained that there are several other major issues to fight and asked to get over the Bigg Boss fights. He wrote, “Get over #BB13 fights. We all hv to fight something much bigger. Stop trolling each other and spread some love and positivity. No one is perfect and no one is too bad. #stayhome #StaySafe”.

As soon as he made the comment, Twitterati started praising him. One of the users wrote, “Exactly bhai @Thearjunbijlani but ye shehnaaz fans aur sidnaaz fans manne wale nhi hai mera bs chale to in fandoms ke account hi udaaa du”.

The other one wrote, “Your twitt is much need to some so called celebrity rather than common people’s like us. We are common people we have right to choose our favorite and right to drop our point of view when some so called celebrity working 10yrs in tv industry try to drag new common gal”.

On the work front, Arjun Bijlani was last seen essaying the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando who lost his life while rescuing hostages during the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, in web series “State of Siege: 26/11”.

