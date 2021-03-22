Actor Arjan Bajwa will be seen in the web series titled “The Bestseller She Wrote”, which is based on the book of the same name by Ravi Subramanian.

The actor, whose web series “State Of Siege” completed one year recently, says he loves being a part of shows based on real-life stories as well as series based on books.

“I feel fortunate to play a lot of author-backed roles and real life characters. It’s easy to play fictional characters as you can give your own inputs to them. But when you are playing a real life character, you can’t afford to go wrong in the portrayal. Like I played the role of Colonel Sunil Sheoran, the commanding officer of NSG who led the Black Tornado operation during the Taj Attacks in 2008 (in State Of Siege). I couldn’t have gone wrong in his portrayal or what he said. because he is a celebrated army hero. So it’s difficult and challenging to study everything about the character and then portray it on screen,” he told IANS.

However, he adds that this challenge makes such roles interesting for an actor to portray.

“I think, as an actor, it is the fun of taking up a challenge like this and to come as close as you can to playing a real character. I feel lucky that my debut on OTT was based on the famous book, The Black Tornado, The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11 by Sandeep Unnithan. I am glad that whenever there is a real life character to be portrayed, the directors find me interesting enough for the role because I can mould myself to play the part in terms of looks and performance,” he says.

“The Bestseller She Wrote” also stars Mithun Chakraborty and Shruti Haasan.

