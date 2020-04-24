Are Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Fame Palak Sidhwani & Kush Shah Dating? Here’s The Truth

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah needs no introduction as it is one of the landmarks for Indian sitcoms. Enjoying a successful run for more than a decade now, the show has been very consistent in the television ratings. Just like the show, we are well aware that its actors and even their characters have a loyal fan base. And no wonder, the newest member, Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu Bhide is also highly popular amongst netizens.

Since joining the show, Palak has made it to the headlines on several occasions, be it her chemistry with Raj Anadkat aka Tapu, or link-up rumours with co-actor Kush Shah aka Goli. Recently, she came across a fan question that was subjected to her link-up rumours and she dealt with it quite patiently.

Palak Sidhwani recently held a live session for fans on Instagram. One of the users asked her, whether she is dating Kush Shah or not. She replied, “Paagal ho kya? Kush mera bahot acha dost hai” (Mad or what? Kush is a great friend of mine).”

Coming to the show, the entire ‘Taarak Mehta’ pledged of spreading happiness by entertaining fans on the show’s social media platforms amidst the lockdown. The team posts a daily chore or activity that they are practising at home including yoga, playing indoor games, cleaning up the home, watching their favourite movies or shows and reading books. Also, like many other TV shows, the family comedy show is witnessing its rerun.

