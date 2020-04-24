Chris Hemsworth Is Worthy Of Thor’s Hammer BUT It Seems Wife Elsa Pataky Isn’t Happy About The Same

Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth released today on Netflix. The buzz around the film is crazy and his fans just can’t stop praising him seeing the film. Directed by Sam Hargrave, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, David Harbour and Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

As soon as the lockdown lifts up, Chris will start shooting for Thor 4. Directed by Taika Watiti, the film is slated to release in 2021. Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir is the most hyped thing about his character in the MCU and remember, when Chris Evans aka Captain America lifts Thor’s Mjolnir in Avengers: Endgame? That was one of the craziest scenes we have witnessed in the history of MCU.

Chris is currently spending time with his family amid the lockdown and spilling beans on some secrets. So, he usually picks up some tools from each film. “I usually take one of the weapons [from] each film, I’ve got it in a sort of TV lounge room,” he told People.

However, when he was talking about his guilty pleasure, he happened to mention that his wife hates this habit of him. She doesn’t really like to keep his tools in the house, Chris mentioned. “It gets denigrated and moved to the garage quite often and then it finds its way back out over the mantelpiece and my wife’s like, ‘Why?’ And I was like, ‘The kids did it, the kids did it.’ It’s a constant negotiation,” Hemsworth shared.

He also spoke about the same on Jimmy Kimmel Live and said, “I put it on the mantelpiece, my wife puts it back into the cupboard. I’ll put it on display in the kitchen — it goes back into the cupboard,” he explained.

Hemsworth also shared that his kids love to play with his hammers. “They’re pretty heavy, so they try to pick it up and they’re like, ‘Dad, look, I can lift the hammer,’ and then put it back down,” he shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live (Home Edition).

