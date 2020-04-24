Mark Ruffalo’s ’13 Going On 30′ Turns 16; Actor Shares A Nostalgic Post

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo celebrated the anniversary of his film “13 Going On 30“, and pointed out what he was “missing” from that time.

The rom-com has turned 16 and its lead actor Ruffalo honoured it with a social media post, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today!’ wrote the 52-year-old actor.

Along with the post was an image of Ruffalo’s character sitting next to co-star Jennifer Garner on a plastic wrapped couch in a front yard.

“Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage? Missing that time,” he continued.

Razzles are a candy referenced several times throughout the film, with both main characters expressing their love for it.

“13 Going On 30” is about Jenna, a girl who makes a wish on her thirteenth birthday, only to wake up the next day as a thirty-year-old woman (played by Garner).

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!