Justin Bieber's Speech Was Once BOOED For THIS Reason At Billboard Music Awards 2013

Well, today’s article is a throwback when in 2013 Justin was booed at the Billboard Music Awards. He bagged ‘Top Male Artist’ and ‘Top Social Artist’ at the awards and later bagged, ‘Milestone Award’ just at the age of 19. When he came to receive the award he was booed real bad.

He then said, “I’m 19 years old… I’m 19 years old, I think I’m doing a pretty good job.” Defending himself during the speech, Bieber continued and said, “And basically, from my heart I really just want to say, it should really be about the music. It should be about the craft that I’m making, and… this is not a gimmick, this is not a gimmick. I’m an artist, and I should be taken seriously. All this other bull should not be spoken of.”

Take a look at the video here:

The speech induced cheer as well as boos. That wasn’t really kind of fans to do a bold gesture at a prestigious award function. Having said that, Justin is still loved by millions of his fans and has evolved with each passing day. He’s now 26 years old and more mature than ever.

