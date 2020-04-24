FlashbackFriday VIDEO: When Heath Ledger’s Name Was Announced During His Oscar Win, There Was NO Dry Eye In The Auditorium

The moment of ‘Joker’ Heath Ledger winning the Oscar for actor in a supporting role for The Dark Knight will always be one of the bittersweet memories of Hollywood. Going down the memory lane in this #FlashbackFriday, we see what exactly happened at that moment.

When Heath Ledger’s name was announced, almost every celeb present at the venue had their eyes moist and it was a heartbreaking frame to capture. In this Instagram video, we see how everyone was just numb when Heath’s name was announced.

Check out the video below:





Heath Ledger’s performance as Joker in The Dark Knight is still considered to be one of the most Legendary ones. We recently saw Joaquin Phoenix giving his personal dark touch to the character garnering immense love for it.

Gyllenhaal recently recalled how Heath Ledger once ‘refused’ to participate in an Oscars opening act on being told that he’d be poking fun at the gay romance in their film “Brokeback Mountain”.

He remembered how Ledger stood his ground while talking to Another Man magazine, telling them that the actor didn’t find anything funny about the heart-wrenching love story between two cowboys, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“That’s the thing I loved about Heath. He would never joke. I remember they wanted to do an opening for the Academy Awards that year that was sort of joking about it,” Gyllenhaal told the magazine.

Ledger thought the jokes mocked the message of the film, refusing to participate in the segment.

“Heath refused,” he said, then recalling how he didn’t exactly understand Ledger’s reasoning.

