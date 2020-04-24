Avengers Star Chris Pratt’s Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares The Secret Behind Their Happy Married Life

Avengers Star Chris Pratt’s wife Katherine Schwarzenegger recently shared the secret behind their happy married life. This piece of advice from Star-lord’s wife is winning hearts on the internet. To all the married couples out there, take a note.

The 30-year-old author recently revealed that communication is the key. Katherine and the Guardians of the Galaxy star are both “big communicators”. The communication between a couple makes everything easy and it’s the most wonderful thing for a couple. This trait is the secret behind their successful marriage.

Speaking to Amy Nelson, founder and CEO of The Riveter, during a virtual chat with the media to promote her book The Gift of Forgiveness, she said: “I’m a big communicator – I got married last June. Communication constantly is really the most amazing gift you can have in a partnership and relationship”.

Katherine and Chris tied the knot in June 2019 and admits their bonding has been a blessing in her life. She said: “It’s so nice, I love it so much. It’s the best. Being married to somebody that has similar values with that you just have the most amazing love is the greatest gift you can give yourself. My mom always said that to me, ‘values, values, values’, they are so important in a relationship”.

She added: “When you have a partner who can love and support you throughout everything, that’s the greatest gift ever. I’ve always felt incredibly supported by my siblings and my parents, but to have that in a partner and in my husband is another amazing gift to have. We try to be each other’s greatest cheerleaders”.

Katherine and Chris are currently practicing social distancing together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus crisis.

