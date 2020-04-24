Harry Connick Jr Sings National Anthem & Fans Compare It With A Christmas Carol – WATCH VIDEO!

Just The Way You Are singer (Not Bruno Mars!) Harry Connick Jr is trending on social media for singing The United States’ national anthem NFL Draft 2020. It’s not because of singing the national anthem, it’s because singing it in a style that fans thought it was a carol.

NFL Draft moved to be an online event for the first time in the history of Hollywood due to the global pandemic. Let’s take a look at what fans thought about Harry Connick Jr’s National Anthem singing in a carol style.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “@HarryConnickJR is the only person that can make the #NationalAnthem sound like a Christmas Carol. #NFLDraft2020.” Adding to that another said, “Is it just me or did that national anthem feel like Christmas #NFLDraft2020 #NFLTwitter.”

“Sounds like there were dying Christmas carolers doing the backup vocals in the wrong key during that National Anthem. #NFLDraft2020,” another fan said. Some compared his singing to a Christmas song, “Only Harry Connick Jr could make the National Anthem sound like a Christmas song. #NFLDraft2020.”

Check out the video below:

“Somebody said that was the Christmas version of the National Anthem #NFLDraft2020,” another fan added. A fan went ahead to say that this was never heard before, “I’ve never heard the national anthem performed like a Christmas carol. Bizarre, but kinda nice, @HarryConnickJR. #NFLDraft2020.”

Keeping it simple, a fan tweeted, “Why does the national anthem sound like a Christmas song!? Lol, #NFLDraft2020.”

