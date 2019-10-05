Are Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Co-Stars Parth Samthaan & Ariah Agarwal A Thing?

Popular TV actor Parth Samthaan is a winner of many hearts. he has managed to make a special space in many daily soap lovers and his performance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is garnering him a lot of appreciation as well. Parth essays the role of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and his chemistry with Erica Fernandes aka Prerna is quite a hit among the fans.

Not just his work life, but Parth Samthaan’s love life is also a hot topic of discussion. Earlier, the buzz was that Parth and Erica were dating each other but parted ways later on when things did not work for them. Now, yet again he headlining the news for rumours of him dating another Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Ariah Agarwal.

Several reports suggest that Parth and Ariah are dating each other. Samthaan is often spotted at Ariah’s home in Lokhandwala, the report in SpotboyE said. These rumours started when a video of Parth and Ariah dancing to ‘Neend Churayi Meri Kisne O Sanam Tune’ went viral on social media a few days back. The couple looked quite comfortable in each others company, hinting that something might be brewing between them. Check out the video:

According to SpotBoye, rumours have it that a certain Priyanka Solanki played the villain-of-the-piece in the Erica-Parth relationship. Priyanka’s closeness with Parth didn’t go down well with Erica, leading to their breakup.

For the uninitiated, Ariah plays the role of Komolika’s sister Mishka Chaubey in Kasautii 2. Mishka was Anurag Basu’s past lover. Kasautii 2 co-starring Karan Singh Grover is doing a satisfactory job in terms of TRPs.