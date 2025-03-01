Apple Cider Vinegar, which is now streaming on Netflix, unravels the astonishing true story of Australian scammer Belle Gibson, played by Kaitlyn Dever. The 33-year-old built an empire on deception, convincing the world she was battling a terminal brain tumor while promoting so-called natural remedies over real medical treatments.

Belle Gibson’s Web Of Lies

Gibson’s brand, The Whole Pantry, promised hope to those suffering from serious illnesses, offering recipes and lifestyle advice she claimed helped her manage her fake diagnosis.

With a massive social media following, she positioned herself as a wellness guru and assured her audience that a portion of her profits would go to charity, but in reality, the money fueled her extravagant lifestyle.

Watch never-before-seen footage of Belle Gibson on our YouTube channel: https://t.co/ivbIcFKxBg She portrayed herself as a wellness warrior, but Belle Gibson's empire was built on outrageous and dangerous lies. #60Mins pic.twitter.com/gmm4WM6jFp — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) February 17, 2025

Investigative Journalists Uncover The Truth

The truth eventually caught up with her. Investigative journalists Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano were the first to expose Gibson, not just for her fraudulent charity claims but also for fabricating her entire cancer diagnosis. Their findings led to the book The Woman Who Fooled the World, which detailed how she manipulated thousands of people who trusted her story.

Now journalists Nick Toscano and Beau Donelly unravel the madness behind Belle Gibson's web of lies. #9Today pic.twitter.com/Nbgbr0sE5g — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) November 15, 2017

Bella Gibson Owing Up To Her Crimes

Legal consequences soon followed. In 2015, Gibson admitted she had lied, and by 2017, she was fined $410,000 for deceiving consumers. However, as of 2019, she still hadn’t paid, prompting authorities to pursue further legal action. Her home was raided multiple times, with the most recent confiscation of assets occurring in May 2021. In a 2017 letter later released by the Federal Court, Gibson said she was $170,000 in debt and had $5,000 to her name.

Apple Cider Vinegar: A Story With More Questions Than Answers

Despite all this, Gibson never served jail time. Reports suggest her partner, Clive Rothwell (portrayed in the series by Ashley Zukerman), covered her legal fees for some time after her downfall. Whether she has since paid her fines remains unclear, but she has continued to evade imprisonment.

Director Samantha Strauss acknowledged the decision to conclude the Netflix series without a definitive answer on Gibson’s punishment. In her view, the real-life story speaks for itself, and for those curious, the details are just a Google search away.

“And I was like, ‘Yeah, you’re right. It feels a bit too traditional’…We don’t need to know all that detail, we can all Google it; hopefully [go] off down the rabbit hole,” Samantha said. For those intrigued by true crime dramas that blur the line between reality and deception, Apple Cider Vinegar is now available to stream on Netflix!

