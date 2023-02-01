Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is awaiting the release of his next film ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’, recently heaped praise on actor-comedian Kapil Sharma for his work in the film ‘Zwigato’. The director was at the show to promote the film starring Alaya F and newcomer Karan Mehta in the lead role

Anurag Kashyap graced an episode of Kapil’s television show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and talked about Kapil’s recently acclaimed movie.

During the course of the episode, the topic of ‘Zwigato’ came up, and Anurag mentioned that he has seen the film and appreciated Kapil’s performance.

Anurag Kashyap said, “You won’t believe that it is Kapil Sharma. I had a feeling that since he is starring in the film, it would be a comedy. In reality, I didn’t laugh at all. In fact, I am sure that Zwigato will make you cry.”

Kapil Sharma, who is usually well known for his keen sense of humour on his show, successfully transforms himself into a hardworking delivery boy in the film.

‘Zwigato’ has been directed by Nandita Das, and also stars Shahana Goswami and Tushar Acharya. The film, presented by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives, is releasing in theatres on March 17, 2023.

