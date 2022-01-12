Anupamaa is one of the most-followed shows on Indian television, holding the first place in the TRP charts almost every week. The show is high on drama, constantly bringing in new twists and turns in the lives of the lead characters, always keeping the entertainment quotient intact. According to the latest reports, the show will soon feature a major twist and it will involve the antagonist Kavya, played by actor Madalsa Sharma.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the ongoing serial airs on Star Plus and explores the concept of infidelity and women’s rights. It features Rupali Ganguly in the lead role alongside Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna, amongst others. In the last few days, several fans have expressed concerns over the whitewashing of Vanraj’s character in the show from an abusive husband to an empathetic friend to Malvika.

Advertisement

According to a report by Bollywood Life, the show Anupamaa will soon see a major twist with Kavya and Vanraj right in the centre. Since Kavya has gone missing from the Shah house, fans were wondering if the actor took a break from the show due to health reasons. However, Madalsa Sharma made it clear that her current absence from the show is deliberate and crucial to the storyline.

In the interaction with BL, Madalsa Sharma confirmed her return and said, “Yes, I have left the Shah house. There is a huge twist coming up on the show. Fans can expect the unexpected.”

The actor also made it clear that she has not contracted COVID 19 yet, contrary to the rumours doing the rounds on social media. “This is false. I am perfectly fine,” she said.

In the latest episodes, Paritosh and Vanraj can be seen plotting against Malvika to make sure Anuj’s business is eventually in their hands. The same report suggests that Kavya will soon bring a major roadblock in Vanraj’s plan to take over the Kapadia business. She reportedly went missing for a few days only to make Vanraj realize her importance and looks like she will be back with a bang.

Must Read: Afsana Khan’s Fiancé Saaj Accused Of Dowry, Fraudulent Divorce; Chattisgarh Woman Moves To Mohali Court To Stop The Wedding!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube