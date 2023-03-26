Television actress Aneri Vajani, who is known for her work in shows such as ‘Anupamaa’ and ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ among many others, will be having a working birthday this year and says that she will be hosting a lunch for her entire unit.

The actress, who will be turning 29 on Sunday, shared what her special day is going to look like. Aneri said, “It’s going to be a working birthday for me and that in a way makes me happy as well. I enjoy working on my birthdays and so I don’t think I will be taking a break on my birthday.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Aneri Vajani is not planning on taking a break on her special day, she’s definitely planning on celebrating it in a grand way. “I will however hold a birthday lunch for all of my entire unit and that’s going to be fun. I feel it’s great that I’m busy and hustling as I love my work. Celebrations will always be there but work comes first,” she added.

Further adding to her plans for her special day, Aneri Vajani said, “My parents and family friends will come on set to celebrate with me so it’s just going to be a sweet little birthday lunch.”

Aneri Vajani was recently seen in music videos such as ‘Baad Marne Ke’ and ‘Awaaz’. The talented actress was last seen in ‘Anupamaa’ as Anuj’s sister. She left the show after a few episodes and later revealed that her character’s requirement on the serial was over.

Well, fans would love to see Aneri Vajani in another serial soon.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Vivian Dsena Is A ‘Secret’ Father Of A 2-Month Old Daughter With His Wife Nouran Aly, Whom He Has Kept From The World; Here’s What We Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News