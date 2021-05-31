Anupamaa Daily Update: Vanraj Goes Missing On Wedding Day, Kavya Files Complaint Against Shah’s

And the wedding day is finally here in Rajan and Deepa Shahi’s “Anupamaa”. Kavya’s dream of getting dressed as a bride came true, but will her desire of marrying Vanraj come true?

Kavya has left no stone unturned to marry her love V, her desperation had no bounds, from belittling Anupamaa to insulting the Shahs, she has done everything that she can to make the wedding happen. Even though Anupamaa is the reason that this wedding is actually happening, Kavya doesn’t mind taunting her or make her feel jealous by doing things like asking her to put mehendi for her, or flaunting her wedding dress in front of her. But Anupamaa has ignored all of it and even advised Kavya to focus more on herself and her wedding rather than showing it off to her.

Meanwhile, Baa tells Vanraj that if he doesn’t feel like it, he shouldn’t marry Kavya. The family also tells him that they won’t be attending the wedding at any cost. Anupamaa also decides to leave with Advait to see a doctor for her surgery.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Kavya comes to the Shah’s to ask them about Vanraj’s whereabouts. She then calls Anupamaa and tells her that she will file a police complaint against all of them if Vanraj doesn’t come for the wedding.

Where is Vanraj? Will he come for the wedding? Will Kavya really file a police complaint against the Shahs and Anupamaa? And will the wedding happen? To know what happens next keep watching “Anupamaa”.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, “Anupamaa” features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Apurva Agnihotri, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.

